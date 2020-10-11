The 26th match of the 13th season of IPL is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bat first.

In the last five matches, Warner’s team has the upper hand but the Royals also have strong players who can come back at any time. Hyderabad decided to bat first by winning the toss which is not surprising as the recent matches have seen teams facing trouble chasing runs.

Stokes entry

Rajasthan have included Ben Stokes in their team. Stokes has returned from New Zealand under the care of his ailing father. The arrival of Stokes has given the Rajasthan team a balance.

Playing-xi

Rajasthan Royals – Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan