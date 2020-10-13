The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. The match is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK have decided to bat first after winning the toss.This match is considered important for Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked fifth in the point table after winning 3 out of 7 matches so far. At the same time, CSK has won only 2 out of 7 matches so far. The team has a net run rate of -0.588 and 4 points. CSK is number seven in the Akantalika.

Playing eleven of both teams

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Johnny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan

CSK Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla.

Batting is Chennai’s problem

Dhoni (Dhoni) also admitted in the last match that there are many flaws in his batting that need to be worked on. What changes, what improvements Dhoni (MS Dhoni) and the team management makes. No other batsmen are in form except Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Ambati Rayudu has not been able to do anything special near the comeback. N. in the previous match replacing Kedar Jadhav Jagdishan (N. Jagdishan) was given a chance. He also impressed while batting with restraint. Dhoni (Dhoni), Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo also do not play the kind of innings that the team needs. All these concerns are a major problem for Chennai (CSK) which has to be sorted out.

Bowling is doing well

The team is doing well in bowling. His bowlers are not allowing the opposition teams to score more runs. Shardul Thakur did not get a chance in the opening matches but he has been doing well since he got the chance. Deepak Chahar is also in good rhythm. Dhoni is also happy with the bowling of Sam Curran. The spin stars Jadeja and Karn Sharma.

Bowling of hyderabad is strong

Chennai (CSK) will have to focus more on their batting against Hyderabad (SRH) as the bowling attack of Hyderabad (Hyderabad) is superb. T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma have not allowed the lack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be overstated. In spin, the team has a weapon like Rashid Khan.

It is important to run the top 4 in batting

In batting, Johnny Bairstow and David Warner are in form and Manish Pandey also scored 54 runs in the last match. The team also has a batsman like Kane Williamson. It is important for Hyderabad that if any one of these four batsmen runs and does not stand till the end, then it becomes difficult to reach a respectable score of the team. Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma are in the lower order but are unable to consistently do well. Both have potential but its continued use is necessary for both of them as well as for the team.

Than last

Talking about the past matches, the two have clashed 13 times so far. Out of this, Chennai team has won 9 times and Hyderabad has won four times. Hyderabad had defeated Chennai by seven runs in the last match of this season.