Halfway between a salad and a pickle with the softness of rice vinegar, the sunomono It is a Japanese starter or accompaniment that we can prepare at home without much complication – especially if we have a mandolin – since it does not require fermentation or long processes, such as banchan Koreans, among which the popular one stands out kimchi.

Ideally, use small cucumbers with thin skin and not too many seeds, like Persians, Japanese or Englishsince we are going to use them whole. If you have trouble finding them, use the cucumber that is closest to hand, removing half of the skin in strips and the seeds with a spoon. It will not have exactly the same appearance as the sunomono which the oldest grandmother in Tokyo has been preparing for a century; but it will be just as good, which is what matters.

The sesame oil is optional, but it helps the flavour penetrate the cucumber without having to add the seeds first, as they would become soft in the maceration process. You can adjust all the seasonings to your taste – I usually add a little more vinegar and almost no sugar – and add others such as chilli or seaweed, if you have them on hand and like them. After a couple of hours you will notice the seasoning, which will increase over time. Eating it at different times, watching how both the flavour and texture of the cucumber evolve, is part of the pleasure of eating this dish for me, which is why I never make less than a kilo (which also disappears faster than you can imagine).

When you have your sunomono Once it’s ready, you can use it as an accompaniment to any dish, serve it on seasoned rice, like when making sushi with some raw fish cubes, in a country or pasta salad, and put it on sandwiches or toast. As it’s already marinated – don’t forget the juice left at the bottom – you can also use it to make soups and cold creams that will be tasty right away. By blending four, five or six generous spoonfuls of its seasoning, two natural yoghurts and about 250 or 300 millilitres of cold water until you get a fine cream, you’ll have a quick starter for two or three people, which you can top off with a spoonful of sunomono in the center of each plate, spring onion, sesame or spicy oil to taste.

Time : 35 minutes Difficulty : Cutting the cucumber thinly (and waiting for it to marinate and gain flavor without eating it first). Ingredients For about 750 grams 1 kilo of cucumbers (see introduction)

Salt

1 level tablespoon of sugar

4 tablespoons rice vinegar (or half apple cider vinegar, half cold water)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Toasted sesame seeds

1 splash of sesame oil (optional) Instructions 1. Wash the cucumbers, remove the ends and cut them into slices as thin as possible (if using a mandolin, I find setting two to be ideal). 2. Put them in a bowl and spread two teaspoons of salt evenly, massaging it gently so that it is evenly distributed and penetrates the cucumber. Leave to rest for about 10 or 15 minutes. 3. Transfer the cucumbers to a colander, rinse them with cold water to remove the salt and squeeze them to remove as much liquid as possible. Leave for 10 more minutes, squeezing a couple of times in the process. 4. Transfer to a container or bowl with a lid and dress with soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and sesame oil (optional). Leave to rest in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours or overnight, and serve with toasted sesame seeds on top.

