United States.- It is well known that Sunny Ray besides being a beautiful influencers She is also a woman full of talent for the world of cosplay, and on some occasions she has managed to present great outfits in which she sets the example of how good she looks and more so because of how daring she becomes in each one of them.

On this occasion he managed to do something spectacular with the character of hinatawho belongs to the anime of Naruto, one of the best known projects in the world. Sunny Ray put the original design out of everyone’s minds after introducing her beautiful contribution to the world of social media.

Her adaptation was very similar with a black wig and pupils that simulated the appearance of the original Hinata. The surprises appeared with the presentation of her outfit that consisted of two pieces, a purple top with white details that apparently was a little small for her but that did not matter much, as well as a fairly fair short that highlighted her charms.

In total there were 4 photos in which Sunny Ray demonstrated that when she seeks to be beautiful and the center of attention in any way she achieves it and now with this demonstration of her talent for the world of cosplay where she has always given a lot to talk about. for good.

The publication currently has more than 247,000 likes and hundreds of comments in which you can see how much they appreciate and seek the model, especially when she has a presentation like this.