ENERGY company Iberdrola is to build its first three solar energy power plants in the Valencian Community costing € 235 million.

Two of the new facilities will be in the Avora-Cofrentes Valley in Valencia Province.

The third will be constructed at La Encina in the Villena area of ​​Alicante Province.

Iberdrola says that up to 1,450 jobs will be created and will ‘reactivate the local economy’.

The company added that it had made agreements with a ‘multitude’ of landowners for the projects to go ahead.

New infrastructures will be constructed including substations and power lines to feed into the grid network.

The solar plants will supply power to over 220,000 homes and will see a reduction of 140,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Iberdrola already has a hydroelectric generation presence in the Valencian Community which includes their Cortes-La Muela complex, which is Europe’s largest pumping station.