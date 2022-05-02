with videoVisitors to a liberation festival on May 5 can look forward to a sunny day. Temperatures may rise to 21 degrees.

Liberation festivals will be organized in the country again next Thursday for the first time in three years. Planning to visit a festival? Then you can put on a summer outfit. It will be sunny on Thursday in most places in the country, says weatherman Alfred Snoek of Weerplaza. Cumulus clouds can form inland during the day. In the southeast of the country there may be a local shower, but in the vast majority of places it will remain dry. Temperatures are pleasant on Thursday. Locally it can be 21 degrees.”

Remembrance Day

The weather was also calm the day before, during Remembrance Day, says Snoek. ,,It will remain dry, with little wind and variable clouds." Anyone who is outside on Dam Square or elsewhere at 8 p.m. to keep a two-minute silence, can therefore leave the umbrella at home.

The Liberation Festival in the City Park of Groningen in 2016. © ANP



Free?

Liberation Day is an official holiday. Yet for many people it is not a day off this year. That is only the case during the lustrum editions. Most pupils and students do have a day off. One consolation for those who have to work on Thursday: the mild spring weather also continues into the weekend. Snoek: ,,It will remain mainly dry, with periods with a lot of sun and temperatures that can reach 20 degrees.

