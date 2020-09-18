Kangana Ranaut recently called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. Kangana, however, later commented that she did not mean anything wrong and said that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny Leone. Now after Kangana’s statement, Sunny has shared a post. After reading Sunny’s post, it seems that he has done this about Kangana’s statement.

Sunny has previously shared a photo of her and then shared a post. It is written in the post, “It is funny how people know less about you and always talk big things.”

Kangana tweeted

Kangna also tweeted about Sunny. He wrote, ‘The Liberal Brigade once pacified a well-known writer by virtual lynching because he said that Sunny Leone should not be our role model. Sunny Leone is accepted as an artist in the industry, and Fake Feminists suddenly start comparing insults to porn stars.

Urmila Matondkar said soft porn star

Kangana said in an interview given to a channel about Urmila, Urmila is not known for acting, she is a soft porn star.