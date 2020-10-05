Sunny Leone has shared a video on her Instagram account. In this, he introduced his daughter Nisha Kaur Weber to the house and showed the artwork. With this post Sunny Leone told that my little girl Picasso Nisha made it. Noah and Asar have also helped in this.
Sunny Leone is in America with family
Sunny Leone and his family moved to the US amid lockdown. Talking to our colleague, ETimes, Sunny Leoni had said that when she was in India, she started training her children to wear masks. It was very difficult to give mask training to the children as they were very young and knew nothing about it.
Upcoming movies of sunny leoni
Talking about the workfront, Sunny Leone will soon be seen in the films ‘Coca Cola’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Viramadevi’. Let’s say that Sunny Leone’s popularity kept increasing after coming to Bigg Boss. After this he has worked in many Bollywood films.
