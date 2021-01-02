Sunny Leone, once a porn actress, is now one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. Sunny now spends most of her time in Mumbai. Sunny has 3 children and besides handling these three children, she is also completing her professional commitment. Sunny had previously adopted an orphaned girl Nisha here. After this their 2 twin sons Ashar and Noa were born.

On the occasion of New Year, Sunny Leone said in a special conversation with our colleague Bombay Times, ‘I never thought that I would have 3 children together. I thought it would be slow. I thought that I would have one child first and then another but later I did not think that the three children would be together. ‘



Sunny Leone said that children are a bit difficult to handle with work. She said, ‘Yes, it is a bit difficult. It takes a lot of time management. Now when I am at my work, I miss the children. I tell them that I have to go out of work for some time but I will come back to have dinner with them. ‘



Sunny Leone further said, ‘I feel that after the arrival of the corona virus, there has been an increase in anxiety among people who are away from their family members. I also feel uneasy as my children are away from me. But they are still very small and you can divert their attention to other things. ‘

