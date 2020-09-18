Actress Sunny Leone has also entered into the ongoing controversy of Kangana Ranaut with Urmila Matondkar. Recently, Sunny has shared a post on social media. However, after reading his post, it does not seem that he has written about Kangana. Actually, Sunny Leone wrote in her post that- ‘It is very funny that people who do not know about you always talk about you’.

Today i.e. on Friday, Sunny Leone has shared a picture on her Instagram with which she has written in the caption, ‘Lunch date!’ However, the second picture of the actress’s post says something else in which it is written – ‘It is fun how the people who know the least about you say the most.’

Let me tell you that recently, Kanga Ranaut, the Panga Queen of Bollywood, called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. However, Kangana later said about her comment that she did not say this incorrectly. Also Kangana also said that the film industry has welcomed former adult star Sunny Leone here.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in a tweet in defense of her remarks against Urmila, ‘The Liberal Brigade once silenced the famous writer by saying that people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models. Sunny has been accepted as an artist by the whole of India. Suddenly some fake feminists claimed it to be a porn star for being abusive. ‘

Talk about Sunny Leone while Sunny has worked hard to make her place in Bollywood. Talking about this, Sunny had said that- ‘My journey is different from everyone else, and I am lucky that people accepted me. Yes people took some time to do this, but when I came here for the first time, there were still many people who accepted me here.