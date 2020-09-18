Kangana Ranaut, who has been in constant controversy since the last few years for her bold rhetoric on social media, mentioned Sunny Leone in one of her tweets. Actually, Sunny Leoni was discussed while clarifying her statement about Kangana Urmila Matondkar having ‘soft porn actress’. Now Sunny Leone has also posted a post, in which her gesture is seen towards Kangana’s comment.

Sunny Leone posted

Sunny Leone, who has been away from adult film industry long ago, has been active in Bollywood for a long time. Sunny Leone has posted targeting Kangana, “It’s funny how people know less about you and always talk big things.”

Posting this, Sunny Leone has written, ‘Lunch date, the world is eyeing drama.’



Urmila was in support of Jaya Bachchan

Actually, Kangana was criticized by Jaya Bachchan over the use of drugs in Bollywood and rhetoric against the stars, after which she said many things in response. After this, many celebrities started supporting Jaya Bachchan. Urmila Matondkar also came in support of Jaya Bachchan and Kangana did not like it. Kangana even mentions Urmila as a soft porn star.

Urmila had said- If Kangana exposes people’s names, then she will support them

Urmila further targeted Kangna, saying that Kangana had come to Mumbai to tell the name of drugs mafia in Bollywood to NCB, but she did not take anyone’s name but is just defaming people by saying movie mafia. Urmila said that if Kangana exposes the names of people, then she will support them but she is not taking anyone’s name, what does this prove.

Kangana said- Urmila is a soft porn star

Kangana said in an interview to Times Now that Urmila is not known for acting, she is a soft porn star. On being criticized by her statement, Kangana tweeted, “Where did your fame go when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?”

Kangana tweeted about Sunny Leone

In another tweet, Kangana wrote, ‘The Liberal Brigade once pacified a well-known writer by virtual lynching because he said that Sunny Leone should not be our role model. Sunny Leone is accepted as an artist in the industry, and Fake Feminists suddenly start comparing insults to porn stars. Sunny Leone has expressed her reaction to this same thing of Kangana.