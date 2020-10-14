Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has wished her daughter Nisha Kaur Webber a special birthday. Sunny has written a beautiful post on the birthday of the daughter, describing her as a beautiful gift of God. Sunny has told in this post how her life changed after Nisha’s arrival.

Sunny writes- “Happy Birthday Sweet Angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light of our life when we came to know that you are going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be five years old.” You are smart, loving, caring and always caring for your brothers and a beautiful gift from God. “

Sunny further writes- “I hope your love can make a person a better person. We have reached a point in our life where a lot of people are cruel rather than kind. I hope we May again come to a point of balance and peace where love falls short of hate. We all expect our children to be. You and all children are the future of the world.

Sunny writes- “For your birthday, I swear that I will try to spread your message and restore kindness. We also need it.” Let me tell you that Sunny Leone is very active on social media and often shares posts for her fans. Sunny Leone is currently in America with her husband Daniel Weber and all three children. Recently, he shared a video of the art session on social media with his daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.