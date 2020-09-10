Sunny Leone shared her photo with the car Sunny Leone has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account. In this, she is seen with her new Maserati car. With this, he wrote, ‘Yesterday I brought it to my house. I am very happy whenever I drive it. ‘

Sunny Leone appeared with husband Sunny Leone is congratulating her fans and celebrities on buying a new car. Earlier, Sunny Leone shared a photo in which she was seen sitting in a new car with husband Daniel Weber.

Sushant’s car Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also owned a Maserati car. In an interview, Sashant had said that he always dreamed of fancy cars when he was younger. They had many luxury cars.

Sunny Leone is in Los Angeles Sunny Leone is spending her time with her family in Los Angeles, California. After the lockdown ended in India, she moved to the US with her husband and children.

Another luxury car has joined the Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s car collection. He has bought a new Maserati car. Sunny Leone has given this information to her fans on social media. He shared a picture of himself with the car. Sushant Singh Rajput also owned a Maserati car.