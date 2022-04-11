with videoThis week’s spring-like weather looks set to continue. The outlook is good. A sunny Easter weekend awaits us with a temperature that can rise to 23 degrees.



11 Apr. 2022

Coming Friday, on Good Friday, we will still have to deal with a few showers, but after that the chance of rain seems to have disappeared. The chance of precipitation remains small and if you go looking for Easter eggs you do not have to take a wet suit into account. The sun shines regularly during the first and second day of Easter. It warms up on both afternoons to 13 degrees on the Wadden Islands to 16 to 17 degrees in the south of the country. The wind direction is the biggest uncertainty in the forecast. With a northeasterly wind, the maximum temperature is a few degrees lower, while the temperature can even rise to 20 degrees with a southeast wind direction,” reports meteorologist Roosmarijn Knol of Weather Plaza†

At night the temperature can still drop towards freezing point, especially inland. The mornings are therefore on the cool side. Knol: ,,A few hours later, the sun has already warmed it up considerably and it becomes a lot more pleasant.”

Call warm air from North Africa

Spring returned today, thanks to a bubble of warm air being blown towards us from North Africa. Tomorrow and Wednesday it will be 20 degrees or more in a large part of the Netherlands. Especially on Wednesday afternoon, there is even a chance of 22 to 23 degrees in parts of Brabant, Limburg and in the east. “When there is little wind and a fairly high humidity, it will suddenly feel warm”, reports weatherman Wouter van Bernebeek. “The sun shines regularly, although the sky certainly does not look a clear blue. During the entire period, fields with veil clouds over our country. From time to time those veils can be thick enough to shield the sun somewhat.” See also Special news - The Kremlin's nuclear unknowns: a step away from disarmament

Precipitation is not expected in any case and there is a good chance that tomorrow will already be an official warm day. To do this, at least 20.0 degrees must be reached in De Bilt. “This would make the first warm day of this year a ‘national’ fact!”

cold front

A cold front is approaching on Wednesday, bringing more clouds with it and Wednesday evening or into the night to Thursday can lead to some heavy showers, possibly with thunder. “The west and north of the Netherlands will almost certainly remain dry, because the cold front passes there ‘silently’,” said Van Bernebeek.

A snag may be a new cloud of Saharan dust. At the moment, several storms are raging in North Africa again, sending a considerable amount of dust from the desert into the air. Especially between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning we have a good chance of getting a ‘wipe’ of it.

Incidentally, that Sahara dust does not seem to end up on the ground with us this time. In early March, some light rain fell during the passage of the Sahara dust, which resulted in a layer of brown dust on roofs, solar panels and cars. We will most likely be spared that this time. Wednesday evening, when the chance of a shower increases, almost all the Sahara dust has already disappeared from the air. See also 'Nicaragua and Venezuela are dictatorships, but not in the communist style'



Easter through the years The weather during Easter varies greatly from year to year. This is of course partly because Easter falls on a different date every year. The earliest Easter falls on March 22, and Easter can fall on April 25 at the latest. “Comparing Easter with each other in terms of weather is therefore not entirely fair,” admits Roosmarijn Knol. During Easter in 2011, for example, it was warm in summer. On April 24 it became 26 degrees in De Bilt. During Easter 2013, it was a lot colder. On March 31, 2013, it did not get warmer than 4.3 degrees in De Bilt. Also, frost at Easter is not special. Since 1901, it has frozen on 20 Easter Sundays, which is slightly less than one in five Easter Sundays since 1901. See also Nuclear threat from war weighs on 'all humanity', UN says Storms can also occur at Easter. In 2016 it came to heavy wind gusts in many places. On the other hand, during Easter 2008 (24 March), it snowed again in several places. In the extreme southwest of the country there was a snow cover of no less than 11 centimeters during the morning hours, elsewhere in the country there was also a layer of snow during the first half of the morning. In 2020, we had a clear divide over the Easter weekend. Where we had a warm day on Easter Monday with a maximum temperature above 20 degrees, this temperature plummeted to about 10 degrees on Easter Monday. Because the wind, which initially came from France, turned to the north, the temperature could suddenly turn sharply.

