Sapna Chaudhary has recently released a new song. Whose words are ‘nalaka’. This new song is very trending on social media. Sapna Chaudhary’s dance video is being well liked on social media. This new song of Sapna Chaudhary has been released this month. This song is rocking the internet as soon as it is released. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been mentioned many times in this new song of Sapna. Seeing this, people are very fond of this song. Sapna looks very beautiful in this song too.

In her song ‘Nalaka’, Sapna is seen giving a very strong expression with a great dance. The song also mentions Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and his film Gadar. Let me tell you, the name of this song is ‘Nalaka’. The song has received more than 46,72,358 views so far. At the same time, many of Sapna’s dance videos are also going viral on social media. Sapna carries the Haryanvi look in this song. Ruchika Jangid and Vinu Gaur have given their voice to this song. With this, videos of Sapna Chaudhary’s dance are becoming quite viral on the Internet.

Sapna Chaudhary is very active on social media. Sapna often shares her new photos and videos to stay connected to her fans. Sapna Chaudhary’s fans on Instagram have more than 2 million followers. Recently, he shared the video on his Instagram account to promote his new song.