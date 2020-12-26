Actor Dharmendra is often active on social media and shares his farm house photos and videos with fans. Dharmendra is happily spending his time among his family today. However, according to the news, even today, Dharmendra’s sons Sunny and Bobby are not made up of Hema and her family. Let’s look at this article in today’s article on Dharmendra’s personal life and family …

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at just 19 years of age. From this marriage, Dharmendra has four children, out of which two boys are Sunny and Bobby and two girls are Winner and Ajeta. Dharmendra had married second to actress Hema Malini so that he has two daughters Isha and Ahana. Let me tell you that even though the love story of Dharmendra and Hema is very romantic, after this marriage, there was a lot of ruckus in Dharmendra’s house.

It is said that Dharmendra, despite being married, changed his religion and married Hema. Even though a long time has passed for Hema and Dharmendra’s marriage, but after this marriage, the soured relationship between Hema and Sunny-Bobby continues till today. It is said that Dharmendra’s first wife still lives separately in Mumbai with her sons. At the same time, Hema has not gone to the house of Dharmendra’s first family till date where Sunny and Bobby live with their mother Prakash Kaur.

According to media reports, Sunny and Bobby have not been able to adopt Isha and Ahana, including Hema till date. A hallmark of this was seen when Hema invited her two brothers Sunny and Bobby at Isha’s wedding, but both of them did not reach this wedding. Let me tell you that there is not much difference between the ages of Hema and Sunny Deol. While Hema is 72 years old, Sunny is 64 years old.

Salman Khan’s ’36 figure’ is with these Bollywood stars, even if they don’t look away, Bhaijaan