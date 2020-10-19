Papa Dharmendra’s cherished son In the current era, Sunny Deol is no longer very active in films. He produces his films. Do directions The sons are trying hard to establish Karan Deol in the industry. But along with all these, he is now also honorable. Sunny Deol is MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Sunny Deol in Mamta’s lap Sunny Deol made her Bollywood debut in 1982. His film ‘Betab’ with Amrita Singh was released. ‘When we will be young, know where we will be …’ Sunny Deol settled in hearts. In the very first film, he proved that he is the son of Dharmendra. Innocence on the face. Love in the eyes and immense strength in the arms. This style of linen came on the screen.

Sunny Deol ruled in the 90s Sunny Deol started in the 80s and by the 90s he became the most influential box office. His ‘injured’ came in 1990 wreaked havoc. Everyone went crazy. Sunny Deol was given the Best Actor Award by Filmfare. In addition, he received a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards.

Date on date date on date In the year 1993, Sunny Deol made another big blast. His fiery debate in court as a lawyer in ‘Damini’ is still remembered. ‘Date on date, date on date.’ He received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film.

Childhood of Sunny who created ‘Gadar’ in 2001 The trio Khan had entered Bollywood in the nineties. Sunny Deol started getting hit hard. Many critics were of the opinion that Sunny Deol will no longer show the same magic. But the year 2001 Gadar – Ek Prem Katha created a different kind of mutiny.

Who will say, it will have two and a half kilograms of hands Sunny Deol worked on screen with father Dharmendra for the first time in 1985. The name of the film was ‘Sultanate’, followed by films like ‘Dacoit’, ‘Yatim’, ‘Pap ki Duniya’. Films like ‘Tridev’ and ‘Chalbaaz’ also ruled the box office in the year 1989.

Grandma’s grandson Sunny Deol stardom was worth seeing in the nineties. His one glimpse of the film had fans crazy. When Salman Khan’s film career also came down the slope, in the film ‘Jeet’, he crossed his eyes with the help of Sunny Deol. In the nineties, films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Lootere’, ‘Fear’, ‘Jeet’, ‘Deadly’, ‘Border’ and ‘Stubborn’ proved that this ‘two and a half kilo hand’ has a lot of power.

… and changed cinematic style After the start of Millennium Year 2000, Sunny Deol’s film track suddenly changed. He started focusing on patriotic films with an action hero image. A big reason for this was the bumper success of ‘Gadar’. Sunny Deol raised the country’s slogan by screaming in films like ‘Gadar’, ‘The Hero’, ‘Indian’, ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ from 2001-2008.

Every father wants his son to go two steps ahead of him. Bollywood’s same man Dharmendra had a similar dream. When Sunny Deol was born on 19 October 1956, Dharmendra was a superstar. Born in a celebrity family, Sunny Deol is named Ajay Singh Deol in childhood. When she debuted on screen, Sunny became Deol. Sunny has seen a period of stardom in her film career, when there was no one in her collision. He also broke the illusion of the industry that if you want to become a hero in Bollywood, you have to dance well. Whether it was about two and a half kilos of hands or a gentle style, Sunny Deol ruled the hearts with every kind of character.