Childhood name Ajay Singh Deol When Sunny Deol was born on 19 October 1956, Dharmendra was a superstar. Born in a celebrity family, Sunny Deol was named Ajay Singh Deol as a child. Sunny Deol made her debut in 1983 with ‘Betab’. For this film he was also nominated at the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor.

90s stardom Sunny Deol started in the 80s and by the 90s he became the most influential box office. At that time, the actor’s stardom was worth seeing. Fans of his one glimpse of the film were crazy. The dialogues spoken by Sunny Deol in films are still fresh in people’s minds.

Sunny Deol is trying his hand in production and direction Sunny Deol is not very active in films in the current era. He is trying his films in production and direction. Sunny Deol is preparing to establish his son Karan Deol in Bollywood.

Work done in patriotic films Sunny Deol, who had the image of an action hero, focused heavily on patriotic films. Sunny Deol acted in patriotic films like ‘Gadar’, ‘The Hero’, ‘Indian’, ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’. His strong acting in these films left an indelible impression on the hearts of the people.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 64th birthday on Monday, October 19. Sunny Deol celebrated her birthday with the family at her studio Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai. During this, apart from Sunny Deol, his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol were also present.