Data from countries hit hard by Covid-19 disease – such as Britain, Italy and the United States – indicate that sunny areas are “associated with fewer deaths from Covid-19 -“, according to scientists at the University of Edinburgh. The study, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, said that “high UV exposure” is associated “with a lower specific mortality rate for Covid-19.” The team compared Covid-19-related deaths in the United States from January to April 2020 with UV levels in nearly 2,500 American provinces, before repeating the same methodology in Britain and Italy. The three countries recorded some of the highest numbers of deaths related to the pandemic in the world, both per capita and in absolute terms, despite the significant decrease in deaths during the summer months. Most of Asia and Africa saw a relatively low per capita death rate throughout the pandemic. The co-author of the research paper, Chris Dippen, said, “The relationship between the Covid 19 mortality rate – and the seasons … was absolutely amazing; here we present an alternative explanation for this phenomenon.” Taking into account the potential effect of vitamin D, which is widely cited as an inhibitor of Covid-19 – it is called the “sunshine vitamin” because the human body produces more of it when the skin is exposed to sunlight, the researchers stated. “Exposure to sunlight may reduce deaths from Covid-19 – independently of vitamin D.” Other recent findings give weight to the theory that time spent outdoors reduces the likelihood of developing Covid-19 disease. Irish health officials said on Monday that only 0.1% of all coronavirus cases in the country could be linked to outdoor activity, yet many of those activities are banned under the current third lockdown due to the pandemic.