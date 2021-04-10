Since the beginning of COVID-19 there has been a lot of theorizing about whether heat affects the coronavirus or if it helped kill the virus. At first it was thought that yes, that high temperatures could favorably influence and reduce infections, but little by little the hypothesis was imposed that It could help something but that there was really no relationship between the growth of the pandemic and the climatic conditions.

A team of scientists decided to expand that research on a supposed vulnerability of the coronavirus to sunlight, detecting discrepancies between the most recent theory and the experimental results. To the point of affirming that sunlight manages to inactivate the coronavirus eight times faster in experiments than what the theoretical model affirms.

Following the data obtained from A study which took place in July 2020 in a lab using a theory published a month earlier, new experiments have been carried out and it has been shown that the inactivation speed would be between 10 and 20 minutes.

The explanation of the effect of UVB rays

The new analysis, published in the specialized magazine The Journal of Infectious Diseases, has been led by the mechanical engineer of the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), Paolo Luzzatto-Fegiz, who explains the following: “The theory assumes that the inactivation works by causing the UVB rays to hit the RNA of the virus and damage it.”

However, as they argue, the theory falls short, there is something else, an additional mechanism to UVB rays that increases the speed of inactivation. They talk about UVA rays, a less energetic component of sunlight but with a more active role than initially thought.

Although UVA radiation is believed to “not have much of an effect,” says Luzzatto-Fegiz, could interact with some intermediate molecules and thus accelerate inactivation. However, it is not entirely clear how the mechanism works, that is, the how beyond the what. So, ask further experiments “to separately test the effects of specific wavelengths of light and medium composition.”

New horizon on which to experiment to stop the virus

Although it is not entirely clear how both radiations intervene, if confirmed, new ways of fighting the pandemic could be obtained in an accessible way. For example, they are LED bulbs, with greater power than natural sunlight itself, capable of accelerating these downtimes. They are inexpensive, readily available, and would be a solution in case UVA rays are effective.

In addition to this option, contributed by Yangying Zhu, research co-author and UCSB professor of mechanical engineering, UVA rays could also be used to strengthen air filtration systems.

Would have a relatively low risk to human health and would be especially in high-risk settings, such as hospitals and public transport, according to another co-author, Fernando Temprano-Coleto.