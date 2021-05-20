The firmament awaits us in Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition, it’s ready available on Xbox. This space adventure created by Failbetter Games offers us the opportunity to lead a hapless crew into madness. We can trade weapons and haggle barrels of time, pausing only to have a cup of tea or play cricket.

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition the stars are sworn with great intelligence that rule all things, but there is a catch, they are dying. This time we will be captains of a steam locomotive, we will be able to create our past with the possibility of choosing what we were before being a space navigator.

Together with our crew we will explore a dazzling but hostile world, based on the world of Falle London, where we will have to leave our mark on the world, just as most of the captains who have passed away have done, for this we must improve our locomotive with eccentrics equipment and weapons to be able to fight criminals, survive hunger, madness and terror. But not everything will be so simple, as the new Victorian Empire will rise to the stars, putting us in danger. We must choose our side very carefully, as our decision could tip the scales before the might of the Empire.

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of May 18

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is inspired by the interconnected stories of CS Lewis, Jules Verne, HP Lovecraft, and HG Wells. We will have four regions called The Celestial Jungle, The Impossible Industrial Empire, The Pagan Expanse of Midnight and The Domain of the Dead, which we will be able to explore and fight in real time against challenging celestial enemies and evil pirates who will do the impossible to defeat us. We will have the option of creating a lineage of captains as they pass away or revive the last captain to give us his help and advice.

You can find Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 21.59 with a 10% discount for the next 13 days. Will you join the forces of the Empire or will you support the rebels to eradicate law and order?