As announced last week, starting today and ending next Thursday Sunless Skies is available for free on the Epic Games Store. This is also the Sovereign Edition of the game developed by Failbetter Games, which also natively includes all the DLCs for an even richer experience.

How to download it? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition page on Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.

Once you get there, the game will become part of your personal collection and will be forever linked to your Epic Games account: this means that you will be able to download and install it as many times as you want.