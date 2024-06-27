As announced last week, starting today and ending next Thursday Sunless Skies is available for free on the Epic Games Store. This is also the Sovereign Edition of the game developed by Failbetter Games, which also natively includes all the DLCs for an even richer experience.
How to download it? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition page on Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.
Once you get there, the game will become part of your personal collection and will be forever linked to your Epic Games account: this means that you will be able to download and install it as many times as you want.
First train to Mars
As we told you in our review of Sunless Skies, we are faced with an RPG characterized by an alternate Victorian settingwhich over the centuries developed into a true empire, even expanding into space.
At the command of the captain of a steam train that travels through the cosmos, we will have the task of leading our crew towards the most disparate adventures, trying to preserve the health (including mental) of our subordinates… perhaps with a break based on tea and biscuits.
As mentioned, the Sovereign Edition stands as the definitive Sunless Skies experience: in addition to the base game, the package also includes all the updates, new stories, a redesigned setting, extra enemies and new components to upgrade our locomotive.
You will be able to download Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition until 5:00 PM PDT on Thursday, July 4, when it will be replaced by the next free game on the Epic Games Store.
