Home page World

Press Split

Paramedics transfer a shipwreck survivor to a hospital on Lesbos. © Panagiotis Balaskas/AP/dpa

A freighter sinks in stormy seas. Several crew members are missing. A survivor is now making allegations against the captain.

Athens – After a freighter sank in bad weather southwest of the Greek island of Lesbos, the search for the twelve missing sailors continues. According to the coast guard, on Monday morning there were four of our own boats, a helicopter and seven ships that happened to be in the area. Strong winds continued to prevail in the region.

The ship sank in stormy seas on Sunday. One crew member was rescued and another was found dead. It is still unclear why the crew did not get to safety in lifeboats. According to media reports, the survivor was said to have clung to a barrel and was found by the crew of a rescue helicopter.

Water leaks during the night?

Meanwhile, the man made allegations against the captain of the ship “Raptor”. Accordingly, there are said to have been problems with the engines and a water ingress on the freighter on Sunday night, but the captain did not report them. A spokesman for the Greek coast guard reported this on Monday on the ERT channel.

The captain only sent information about an engine failure around 7 a.m. on Sunday and then sent the emergency signal “Mayday” around an hour and a half later. Shortly afterwards the freighter disappeared from radar. A water intrusion and mechanical defects in combination with the severe weather caused the accident, said the coast guard spokesman. The captain should have reported the water intrusion immediately so that the operations center could have initiated rescue measures more quickly. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

According to the maritime portal “Marinetraffic.com”, the ship was flying the flag of the island state of Comoros and was on its way from Egypt to Istanbul. The crew members are said to come from Syria, India and Egypt. The cargo is said to have been salt. dpa