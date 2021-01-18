Hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the tightening of the blockade that the United States has applied for more than half a century, Cuba once again appeals to encourage foreign investment to re-boost its battered economy.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) of Cuba, Ana Teresita González, highlighted a few days ago the advantages offered to foreign companies by the new Portfolio of Opportunities 2020-2021 that includes 503 projects in various sectors, for a amount greater than 12,000 million dollars.

The seventh annual version of this plan was presented at the beginning of December during a virtual Business Forum that replaced the traditional International Fair of Havana (FIHAV).

“Companies from more than 40 countries do business with Cuba. The Portfolio of Foreign Investment Opportunities 2020-2021 has 503 projects located throughout the country, of which 44 are in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM),” the official stressed on his Twitter account.

For the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, which on January 1 launched a major economic reform, foreign investment became a priority, as stated in a recent television presentation by the director general of Foreign Investment of MINCEX, Carlos Luis George.

Cuba launched a series of measures on January 1 to reorder its battered economy. Photo: REUTERS

The hit of sanctions

According to official figures, between 2017 and 2018 businesses were approved for investment amounts of more than 2,000 million dollars per year, although in 2019 the figure only reached 1,800 million, a decrease caused by the sanctions imposed that year against the island by the U.S. government.

In the year just concluded, some thirty businesses with foreign capital were completed, with some 2,000 million dollars committed.

The Cuban authorities were clear in demanding that foreign investment contribute to increased exports and decreased imports, in addition to achieving productive chains with Cuban entities.

To encourage the presence of foreign businessmen on the island, the new version of the Portfolio of Opportunities eliminated the majority Cuban participation in tourism, biotechnology and wholesale trade, although it is maintained in projects aimed at the extraction of natural resources and the provision of public services.

The government of Miguel Díaz Canel tries to attract foreign investors. Photo: EFE

Similarly and as an incentive, tax credits of between 10 and 30 percent of the profits of joint ventures that carry out exports were approved.

It also incorporated new principles such as the fact that the investment must guarantee sustainability based on financial liquidity and the promotion of smaller-scale businesses and investment amounts, which attract small and medium-sized companies and Cubans residing abroad.

Crown jewel

A point of special interest, due to the facilities it offers to the investor, is the ZEDM, an area around the deep-water port of the same name, about 45 kilometers west of Havana.

In the Zone, which covers more than 465 square kilometers, 55 businesses from 21 countries are approved and 31 of them are in operation.

Of those 55, eight are companies with totally Cuban capital, 30 with foreign capital, 15 mixed companies and two international Economic Associations.

This place, considered the jewel in the crown of the Cuban economy, offers employment to more than 8,500 people and 11 multinationals work.

“The logistics, industry, food, construction, renewable energy and financial activities sectors, among others, continue to develop,” the director of the ZEDM office, Ana Teresa Igarza, explained to the press.

By Raúl Menchaca, Xinhua agency

CB