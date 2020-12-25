Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty is celebrating the 38th wedding anniversary with his wife Mana Shetty. Sunil Shetty has congratulated Mana Shetty on social media. Apart from this, Aathia Shetty and Ahan Shetty have wished their traditions on Anniversary. On the occasion of his anniversary, Actor has held talks with our colleague, ETimes. He has revealed that both of them have been together for 9 years before marriage and his parents were against this marriage.

‘We are made for each other.’

During the interview, Sunil Shetty has been asked who proposed to whom. The actor said that he did not know … it just happened. Sunil Shetty told, ‘Because the parents were against this marriage, they put such a proposal on their own, the parents believed that we are getting married. We were serious about marriage and had made up our mind and I said that I don’t care. I also knew that my attitude was not right. But this happened and we believe that we are made for each other. ‘



Sunil Shetty did this post

Sunil Shetty has shared a video on his social media handle on the occasion of his anniversary. It stars Sunil Shetty as his wife Mana and their two children, Aathia and Ahaan. With this video, the actor wrote, ‘May 38 years … make your marriage more memorable than your marriage … Happy Anniversary Wifi!’

Sunil Shetty’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Sunil Shetty will be seen in director Sanjay Gupta’s film Mumbai Saga. Apart from Sunil Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi and Amol Gupte will be seen in this multistarrer film.