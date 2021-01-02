Sunil Kumar Mandal, MP from the Trinamool Congress of West Bengal who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been approved by the Union Home Ministry for security of Y Plus category. Mandal was allegedly attacked by TMC workers after joining the BJP last year. It was told that after getting the approval of Y Plus Security, CRPF personnel will accompany them to provide security to the Board.Mandal joined the BJP on December 19 last year, rebelling from the TMC. Seven TMC MLAs also joined BJP with him. All rebels joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A week after joining the BJP, when Mandal, a member of Vardhaman, was going to the election office of the new party for the first time, he had to face strong opposition from TMC workers. According to the information, TMC workers allegedly first stopped Mandal’s car, then also threw stones on his car.

Increased security of Shubhendu officer

However, Mandal, who came to BJP from TMC, is not the only leader who has been given protection by the Home Ministry. Earlier, Z-category security was provided after TMC’s strongman Shubhendu Adhikari joined the BJP. At the same time, the party’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya was injured after BJP convoy JP Nadda’s attack on his convoy during the Bengal tour. Later his security has been increased to Z Plus. Also, they have been given bulletproof cars to walk.