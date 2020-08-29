Sunil Grover is soon bringing his Gangs of Filmistan on his upcoming show Star Bharat. With which the entire cast of this show is quite excited. Sunil Grover will be seen presenting Bollywood to the audience in a fun way through this show. This show is going to be a comedy show on air on Star India very soon. The promo of this show has also been released, in which the hit scene of the Bollywood film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ has been recreated. Sunil Grover is seen as a don in this.

Sugandha Mishra, Shilpa Shinde, Upasana Singh, Siddharth Sagar and Jatin Suri will also be seen in this show along with Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover, who took his characters into people’s hearts with his tremendous performance, was walking away from the small screen for a long time. But now Sunil Grover is ready to make the audience laugh once again. Looking at his team, it seems that he is coming to the field preparing to give a tough fight to Kapil Sharma’s show.

Sunil Grover will be seen portraying the character of a don in this show. In this show, along with Don’s character, Sunil’s lady avatar can also be seen, which will be completely different from Gutthi’s character. While stating this, Sunil said, ‘In this show I am playing the character of Bhendi Bhai Don. In this, Don’s sour-sweet relationship with everyone will be shown, in which they all perform for Don, make them happy and remain happy and also I will perform occasionally. Don will have his own way of performing, you will know if you watch the show. In between, I will be seen in some more characters as well.