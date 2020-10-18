These days Sunil Grover is entertaining the audience a lot through ‘Gangs of Filmistan’. Everyone is aware of his laughing art. Three years ago, Gutthi in Sunil Kapil Sharma’s show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma’ and the doctor in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ were known to play house to house playing the fun character of Gulati. His tremendous comic timing played such a magic on the audience that he was being praised more than Kapil.

This is the reason that video views of videos of this show on YouTube are also in millions. An episode that aired in 2017 has been watched more than 70 million times so far. In this episode, Kapil and the rest of the starcast of the show were seen doing comedy on the set up of a police station in which the famous doctor Gulati became Sunil in the role of Inspector. Sunil fit every role and in this role too, he entertained the audience a lot with his comedy.

Sunil achieved historical success through this show. Everything was going fine, but an incident changed everything. Sunil had a quarrel with Kapil after which both of them had a sour relationship. This feud took place in 2017 when Kapil’s team was returning to India after a show from Australia.

During this, Sunil and Kapil had a fight in flight. The fight had increased so much that the rest of the team members had to come forward in defense between the two. Soon after coming to India, Sunil left Kapil’s show and parted his way. It is said that Salman Khan tried to make a reconciliation between the two, but the matter did not work out. We hope that sometime the estrangement of these two friends will go away and then the comedy of their comedy will be seen by the audience.