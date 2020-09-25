Controversy over Gavaskar’s comment During the IPL match between Punjab and Bangalore, a comment by Sunil Gavaskar in the live commentary sparked controversy. Gavaskar had said during the live commentary that Virat just faced Anushka Sharma’s bowling in lockdown.

Gavaskar said, when did I blame Anushka Now Sunil Gavaskar told a private channel that he did not say anything ugly. Gavaskar said, ‘Where did I blame him (Anushka)? What sexist comment did I make? I was just referring to the video when Virat was practicing outside his apartment with his wife Anushka Sharma. Someone recorded that video from a nearby building and posted it on social media. This is what I said.

‘Not blaming Anushka for Virat’s poor performance’ Sunil Gavaskar further said, ‘Where am I (Anushka) responsible for Virat’s failure? I was just saying that Vab was bowling to Virat in that video. Virat had not done any practice and the practice he had done was just that when he was facing Anushka’s bowling in his apartment.

Anushka became angry with Gavaskar’s comment Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was angered by her name appearing and also responded to Gavaskar on social media. Anushka criticized Gavaskar’s comment on social media the day after the match.

Anushka replied on social media Anushka said in her Insta story, ‘Mr Gavaskar, it is true that what you said was not good but I would love if you can tell that you have made such a statement accusing his wife for playing husband. Thought about why? I know that during all these years you have respected the personal life of any cricketer during the commentary. Don’t you think you should have the same kind of respect for me and us?

Virat-Anushka’s video was quite viral A video went viral during the lockdown in which Virat was batting at his apartment compound in Mumbai and Anushka was bowling him. At the time of the lockdown, all Indian cricketers were locked in their homes and were unable to practice cricket, so this video of Virat-Anushka became quite viral.

