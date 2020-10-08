India’s great batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes that T20 cricket is in good condition and there is no need for change but two bouncers can be allowed in one over. In this shortest format of cricket, batsmen are dominating and bowlers on flat pitches have little to do. Asked if a change in rules is needed to reduce the pressure on bowlers, Gavaskar said in an interview with UAE to PTI that T20 cricket is in very good condition and no change is needed. He said that this is in line with the batsmen so the fast bowlers can be allowed to bowl two bouncers in each over and the boundary should be slightly larger.

He said that the bowler who took wickets in the first three overs could be given an extra over but I do not think any change in this format is needed. Regarding the rules, he said that the TV umpire should have the right to check if the batsman standing at the front end has not come out of the crease much before the bowler bowls. Gavaskar said that if this happens, the bowler can run out the batsman before bowling. He said that the TV umpire feels that if the batsman has come forward at the non-striker end, then even a four can be punished for cutting a run.

He said that the TV umpire is now watching whether the bowler has come out of the crease and has not bowled, ie there is no Noble. Similarly, the non-striker batsman has not come out of the crease, it can also be seen. He has been consistently opposing the use of the word Mankanding because he feels that it is an insult to India’s great cricketer Veenu Mankad. Mankad bowled Billy Brown out in 1948 during a Test between Australia and India. Australian captain Sir Don Bradman said that Mankad was right in his place and he did so within the scope of the rules, but Australian media called the wicket Mankanding.

Gavaskar said that it is not known why such a wicket was named despite the so-called opposite of the spirit of the game on the playground. When we talk of banning the use of ‘Chinaman’ and ‘French cut’, this word should not be used either. He praised off-spinner R Ashwin, who warned Aaron Finch when he walked out of the crease during the match between RCB and Delhi Capitals but also said that he would run out next time. He said that by doing so Ashwin expressed respect to coach Ricky Ponting, who had expressed displeasure over such a wicket. With this, he also warned that from now on, if anyone comes out of the wicket, he will run out.