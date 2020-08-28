Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has many records of this game. There is hardly any doubt about his greatness on the field. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that Sachin’s batting was the closest to perfection.

Gavaskar, popularly known as ‘Little Master’, told India Today that during his career he saw many great players, but none were close to Sachin. He said, ‘As far as perfection in batting is concerned, Sachin was the closest to it. I have never seen any batsman close to him. ‘

He added, “Ever since the time I played, and since I have been watching cricket, I have seen many great batsmen but none came close to Sachin’s batting perfection.”

Gavaskar, who scored 10,000 runs for the first time in the Test, said that Sachin was adept at putting all kinds of shots. He said, ‘Backlifts, head shots, balance .. everything, the way he leans forward when he plays forward, out of the backfoot, off side, leg side .. all shot. Later when T20 cricket progressed, he showed all the shots while playing scoop shot. They had everything. ‘

In a career spanning 24 years, Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. He is still the highest run-scorer in both formats (Test and ODI). He scored 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79, while his record in ODIs is 18426 runs.