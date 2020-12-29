Highlights: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test of the series in Melbourne

Ajinkya Rahane is captaining the Indian team, Virat Kohli is on Paternity Leave

Australia’s legendary players praised India’s leadership captain Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership

Melbourne

Renowned opener Sunil Gavaskar said on Tuesday that he was happy to see that the legendary Australian players praised the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the captain of the side, led by India in the second Test cricket match by winning by eight wickets. Series equal.

Gavaskar said, ‘To understand the appreciation he was getting for the way he (Rahane) was leading the team, you have to be around the Australian commentary box and that included some Australian legends who were in the commentary box Were.’ He said, ‘So it is heartening to see that they are praising him for his leadership skills. These included legends like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Mike Hussey, Shane Warne who were praising Rahane’s captaincy.

Aus vs Ind Highlights: India won the Melbourne Test, understand how Team India is heavy on the Kangaroos

Gavaskar, however, clarified that Virat Kohli is the Test captain and that he should take over the responsibility after his paternity leave. He said, ‘Rahane is the acting captain. A caretaker captain or a caretaker batsman or a new ball bowler or an off-spinner, you do your best and you have to free up space when the main player returns.



Gavaskar was asked if there would be pressure on the Australian team now, he said, ‘Definitely. They are not accustomed to this type of situation. Whenever they win the first Test, they win the series. Some former Australian cricketers were talking 4-0. Now you know what a team this is. This is not a team that gives you a chance to dominate yourself.