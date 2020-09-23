Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young batsman Shubman Gill is a big star. He described Shubman as the future star of Indian cricket. Gavaskar’s remarks come at a time when KKR are scheduled to play their first match against Mumbai. Indian youth player Shubman Gill has played just a few seasons for KKR. He started his IPL career with a lower middle order, but was given a chance to open for KKR last season. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Gill hit three half-centuries.

The 20-year-old has proved his worth in KKR. Shubman has played 4 matches in T20 league scoring 499 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 132.36. Prior to this, he has also shown brilliance in the Under-19 World Cup.

Sunil Gavaskar said on Sports, “If KKR shows confidence in Shubman Gill and tells him that he will open for the team in every match, then he can prove himself. Gill has class. If you ask any cricketer who is the next star, then every person will take the name of Shubman Gill. He has a big opportunity to show that he is a really big star.

Cricket legend Gavaskar said, “KKR have players who can win IPL titles in the UAE.” . This team can prove itself as a dangerous team and win the trophy. Earlier, when the tournament was held in the UAE, KKR was the winner. This time too his team is balanced. They have experienced players. Sunil Naren has recently made Trinbago Knight Riders the winner in CPL. Therefore, there will be confidence of victory in the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.