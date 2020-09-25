Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday commented on Anushka Sharma during the poor performance of Kings XI Punjab. Negative comments are being made on Sunil Gavaskar’s comments on social media and now Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has come to light on this matter.

Kangana tweeted, ‘Anushka Sharma kept quiet when I was bullied and called a bastard, but today when she herself faced the same misogyny (malice against women), I condemn that Sunil Gavaskar He was dragged into cricket in this way, but showing Feminism on just a few things is also not right.

#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

Anushka’s befitting reply

Anushka has given a befitting reply to Sunil Gavaskar on the matter. Anushka wrote, ‘Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, I want to say to you that your statement is quite unpleasant. I want to ask you why you make such statements and blame his wife for playing a cricketer. I know it well that you have reset the personal life of every cricketer in the last few years, then you do not think that it should happen to me as well.

The actress further wrote, ‘I am sure that since last night you will have many sentences and words in your mind to comment on my husband’s performance or your words only matter when my name has come in them. He said that it is 2020 and for me things still have not changed. When will it happen when I will be dragged into cricket and such unilateral comments will not be made? ‘