There is no doubt, the “shot is sung” between Rubén Rocha and the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, and despite the photos they have taken together, smiling, as if nothing happened, yesterday at the weekly conference they came out of again the quarrels when the governor describes the mayor as “stubborn, rude and insensitive to the poor.”

It was all a matter of being asked, because he immediately reverted that Estrada “has nothing to settle with me, I’m not chasing him and if he looks for me he won’t find me, because I have nothing against him, he should go to Congress and negotiate with the deputies, who are the ones in charge of the political trial.”

Moreover, he added that apparently Estrada Ferreiro signed the agreement yesterday morning to receive the 30 million pesos to pay the widows of the policemen, but because he feels pressured. “What we are giving him is to pay retroactively until February, from then on he is at his own expense and that he will not be suspended again,” he warned.

“The mayor must have sensitivity to govern. He threatened to accuse us of treason with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but it is he who is betraying the elderly who does not want to give them the discount on drinking water bills that all municipalities do. Let him not come out with the fact that there is a constitutional controversy.”

He recalled that when he offered the 20 million to Estrada, at the request of President AMLO, he replied rudely, even saying that his life and that of his family were in danger. The mayor presented his defense yesterday in Congress, where the political trials are advanced and apparently not even his supposed friendship with the president can save him, although now he also has the support of the PAS.

Potpourri. That there are substantial advances in the intense investigations of the murder of fellow journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez, says Governor Rubén Rocha; that some searches have been carried out, but that the information is kept confidential. Meanwhile, journalists continue to demand security guarantees for the performance of their work and accused some mayors and officials of harassing the union with demands.

VACCINES. Today, because it is mother’s day, the Welfare brigade members will suspend the vaccination sessions at the Aurelio Rodríguez Sports City and at the Centenario Sports Center, for children between 12 and 14 years of age and for those over 18 laggards, but tomorrow, May 11, they will restart activities. By the way, despite the fact that the threat of the omicron variety of covid is still latent, people are already very relaxed, they no longer use the mask in crowds, only to enter shops and restaurants where it is mandatory.

NOTHING OF NOTHING. It is not in sight for when the call to elect the president or interim president of the PRI in Sinaloa will be launched, apparently the CEN led by Alejandro Moreno does not have them all here, but they are also very busy in the states where there will be an election next month .

