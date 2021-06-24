Although not everyone Tokyo Drift as a valuable addition to the Fast & Furiousseries, most are fans of Han. Funnily enough, his character was the only one to survive Tokyo Drift, while the character in the film died. Han, played by Sung Kang, is the only one from the drift film who also appears in other F&Fmovies appeared. By the way, that was possible without much fuss, because those parts took place on the timeline before Tokyo Drift.

With the newest part it gets more difficult. This one takes place in the present tense and Han should really be dead. Yet he makes his appearance again in the film. The director wanted to keep that a secret for a long time and that took some effort – it was even a bit silly at times. Several photos appeared on the internet from the set of F9, including birthdays and the like. Sung Kang was never allowed to come to the parties – he was never invited.

Sung Kang didn’t even tell his wife

There were no pictures of Kang on the set of F9 until it was announced that he was playing again. “I saw the birthday cakes from afar, but that was part of the fun. It’s really cool to be part of a story like that,” the actor tells Digital Spy. In fact, Kang wanted to keep the details so secret that he didn’t even tell his own wife how his character rose from the dead. Coming on July 8, 2021 Fast & Furious 9 to the cinemas in the Netherlands – at that moment you can see for yourself how your favorite salt-eating drifter makes a resurrection.