This 12 months in Russia on account of dry climate in spring and summer time, a severe failure of sunflower harvest is anticipated, studies RIA News, referring to the info of the Sovekon analytical heart.

In line with consultants, in 2020 the harvest will quantity to 11.8 million tons of oilseeds, which is 23% lower than final 12 months. This determine would be the lowest since 2017, when it was potential to gather 10.5 tons of oilseeds.

Analysts imagine that the typical value of sunflower seeds may rise by no less than 20%. Subsequently, costs for sunflower oil, as a substitute of a seasonal fall, quite the opposite, will enhance.

Earlier it was reported that the wholesale value of oatmeal in Russia reached a historic most, exceeding 26.8 thousand rubles per ton. In line with consultants, this is because of a discount in oat crops and low yields.