The sunflowerswith its glow yellow and its intricate spiral patternshave captivated humanity for centuries.

These flowers, which follow the sun all day longhave a fascinating history and beauty that has inspired artists and nature lovers alike.

The sunflower fields have been inspiration for artists throughout our history, and in Mexico There are several places to enjoy this view in the months of July to August.

Diego Rivera, the influential Mexican painter and muralist, included sunflowers in many of his works. The sunflowers became a recurring motif in his murals and paintings, symbolizing the beauty of nature and Mexican culture.

Vincent van Goghthe post-impressionist master, created a series of paintings of sunflowers which are among his most recognizable and appreciated works.

His “Tournesols” (Sunflowers) are a testament to her love of nature and her ability to capture the vibrancy and color of these flowers on canvas.

Where are the sunflower fields in Mexico?

In Mexicothe sunflower fields They are a stunning natural spectacle and a popular tourist attraction.

Over the years, they have become a symbol of beauty and the abundance of the country, and its maximum splendour It is between the months of July and Augustwhich sometimes extend until September.

Although the sunflowers They are not native to Mexico, they have found a home in various regions of the country. Some of the Mexican states where you can find sunflower fields include:

Morelos: The state of Morelos, known as the “Garden of Mexico“, houses beautiful sunflower fields that can be found in municipalities like Xochitepec.

Guanajuato: In the state of Guanajuato, especially in the municipality of Dolores Hidalgo, the sunflower fields They are a common and charming sight.

Tlaxcala: Tlaxcala also offers sunflower fields in some of its rural areas during the appropriate season.

Puebla: In the region of the Puebla Mixtecin the state of Puebla, you can also enjoy fields of sunflowers in bloom.

Guadalajara: In it Rancho San Juan Diego in Saint Sebastian the Great, Jaliscothey take tours of a sunflower field and you can schedule a visit on their website ranchosanjuandiego.com