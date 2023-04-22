We are reaching a time ofthe sunsets”. Some are very unfortunate, such as the decline of printed books, the decline of family-school integration, or the chance of the family figure itself. Others that it is not yet clear if it will be for better or for worse, such as the decline of hypermarkets, the decline of the government six-year term, the decline of electoral parties.

But, without a doubt, to talk about sunset is to talk about changes, without ever forgetting what Octavio Paz once said: “The most dangerous human masses They are those in whose veins the poison of fear has been injected…of fear of change”.

Resistance to change is part of human nature and therefore care must be taken in this regard, especially considering that all improvement requires change, but not all change will bring improvement.

The question then is How to make each change an improvement? Perhaps the answer to that question would lessen that natural fear of change.

But faced with this doubt and the lack of an answer, human beings often only pretend to change, that is, we “change” to stay the same, reaffirming that popular saying “it’s the same cat, only rolled over.”

We change governments or parties to stay the same, we change jobs to stay the same, we change residences so as not to change.

The point is not to fully face that fear of change that we mentioned before.

We are afraid that something will end, we are afraid of the sunsetespecially at the end of our life, but precisely this fear is what prevents us from seeing the good that lies beyond the culmination of something: beyond our youth, beyond our current work, beyond a style of govern.

Our nation needs a change and for this reason it is necessary to accept that we are at the end of an era because only then will we accept that we are at the beginning of another, but for that other to be for the better, the positive participation of this people is needed, of a people to think, to question, to propose, to participate.

It is a time of change, of fundamental changes, of changes that base the experiences of the past with the determination of the present and the vision of the future.

Let’s stop blaming the past, stop justifying the present and ignoring the future.

For Dignified and united Mexico Let’s make a pact with the sunset.

Thank you.

