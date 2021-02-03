Ecuador, what sHe is preparing to elect a new president this Sunday, faces a chronic external indebtedness and a financial crisis aggravated by the pandemic and the instability of the price of crude, on which its economy depends.

After the oil bonanza enjoyed by his predecessor, Rafael Correa, President Lenín Moreno had to face serious financial difficulties, which led him to swell the debt by turning to credit organizations such as the IMF.

“Leaning on the Fund is a way of ordering things,” analyst Pablo Lucio Paredes, from the San Francisco University of Quito, told AFP. This strategy gave relief to the dollarized Ecuadorian economy, but the external liability It then went from about 26,897 million (26% of GDP) to about 42,383 million dollars (44%) between May 2017, when Moreno took office, and last November, according to the Central Bank.

The situation, which critics of Correísmo attribute to waste during that decade in which oil maintained a high average, worsened with the appearance of covid-19, that in addition to an economic impact unleashed a social and health crisis.

The pandemic leaves estimated losses in excess of $ 6.4 billion in the economy as a whole, which will contract 8.9% in 2020, according to the official projection.

In addition, it has affected the labor market: the unemployment rate climbed from 3.8% in December 2019 to 8.59% last September. Although forecasts foresee a 3.1% recovery for the Ecuadorian economy in 2021, great challenges await the next government.

The main will be “Reduce a tax gap that is around 5 billion dollars”said Alberto Acosta Burneo, of the Spurrier group.

Favorites

The favorites are the nationalist economist Andrés Arauz (35 years), Delfin de Correa, and the former right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso (65), as well as the indigenous and anti-mining leader Yaku Pérez (51), aligned with the left and strongly criticized correismo.

During the Moreno administration, measures were implemented to reduce dependence on oil, the main export product. The country opened up to industrial mining in 2019 And it aims for this sector to contribute 4% of GDP in 2021 compared to 1.6% that year.

Moreno, who will hand over power on May 24, “did several things well” such as “reducing spending, some labor reforms, the fight against corruption, directing a free trade agreement with the United States,” Paredes evaluated. After obtaining new loans, the Moreno government achieved last August an agreement with your creditors to restructure some $ 17.4 billion of bond liabilities.

Is he “Moreno’s greatest achievement”, Acosta estimated regarding a reduction of 1.54 billion dollars in capital and a decrease in the average interest rate from 9.2% to 5.3%.

That will give oxygen to the new administration. “All creditors can be sure that we will respect the renegotiation,” said Lasso, while Arauz said that this “gives the country room to breathe for several years.”

Source: EFE

