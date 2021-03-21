D.According to a recent survey, the Union has clearly lost approval after the corruption allegations against MPs and the poor results in the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg. In the “Sunday trend”, which the Kantar polling institute collects weekly for “Bild am Sonntag”, the CDU and CSU only reach 27 percent – that is four percentage points less than a week earlier. In mid-January, the Union was still at 36 percent in the “Sunday trend”.

The winners of the survey are the Greens, who have increased by 3 percentage points to 22 percent compared to the previous week. The SPD increases by one percentage point to 17 percent. The FDP comes to 10 percent (+2), as does the AfD (-1). The left stays at 8 percent. With these results, a traffic light coalition of the Greens, SPD and FDP would be theoretically possible.

Scholz wants a coalition without a union

According to Torsten Schneider-Haase from Kantar, the downward trend for the Union could continue. “The bottom has not yet been reached,” said Schneider-Haase of “Bild am Sonntag”. “Things can go further downhill for the Union if more affairs come to light or the negative corona trend is not stopped.”

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz spoke out in favor of a government without the participation of the CDU and CSU. “I suspect that the Union will be below 30 percent on election evening”, said Scholz of “Bild am Sonntag”. The SPD will bring in an election result of “significantly more than 20 percent”. Because the Greens do not do badly either, the way is open for a government on this side of the Union. “That will do the whole country good,” said Scholz. The SPD is currently governing jointly with the CDU and CSU.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt expects a close election result. “The general election this year will be decided in a blink of an eye. We must therefore aim to mobilize our own supporters as much as possible, ”said Dobrindt to the“ Tagesspiegel am Sonntag ”. The state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate showed what would happen if the Union did not manage it. “That is why we need a candidate for Chancellor who will mobilize our supporters, namely the entire breadth of the middle class, the most.”

CDU boss Armin Laschet and CSU chairman Markus Söder had last named the period between Easter and Pentecost for the free choice of the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Neither Laschet nor Söder have so far made a clear statement about their ambitions.

Union parliamentary group vice Andreas Jung, in view of the falling polls for the Union, also called for the Union to quickly determine its course in terms of content. “Regardless of the personal question, we already have to address the content,” said the CDU financial expert “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “Now the profiling of the content has to come in fast motion,” demanded Jung. Above all, the Union must make a clear profile to the Greens.