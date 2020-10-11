D.he Union continues to lose favor with voters after the good poll results in May. in the “Sunday trend” of “Bild am Sonntag” CDU and CSU now achieve a combined 34 percent – that is one percentage point less than in the previous week. The Union last received less approval in this survey in the first week of April, when the two parties together came to 33 percent. The CDU and CSU had the best values ​​so far this year at the end of May with a combined 40 percent.

For the Greens, meanwhile, it went up 2 percentage points to 20 percent. The Social Democrats also do a little better than in the previous week with 17 percent (plus 1 percentage point). The AfD lost 2 percentage points in the same period and is now 9 percent, the Left and FDP slipped slightly to 8 and 5 percent respectively.

The opinion research institute Kantar interviewed a total of 1,411 people for the survey from October 1 to 7, 2020. The question was: “Which party would you vote for if there were parliamentary elections next Sunday?”