D.he Union continues to decline in polls. For the first time since the end of March last year, the CDU and CSU slipped in the “Sunday trend” of “Bild am Sonntag” by a further two percentage points to 32 percent and thus below their federal election result of 32.9 percent.

The SPD received 16 percent in the weekly poll conducted by the Kantar opinion research institute on behalf of the newspaper and thus remained unchanged, as did the Left (9 percent). The Greens (19 percent), the AfD (10 percent) and the FDP (9 percent) have each gained one percentage point since the previous week.

At the beginning of March 2020, the Union had only retracted 24 percent in the “Sunday trend” polls, as little as since 2018. With the corona crisis flaring up, their polls rose rapidly: at the end of May, the poll series reported a maximum of 40 percent for Christian Democrats and Christian Socials.

“A head of government should also be a member of parliament”

The sister parties are currently discussing their candidate for chancellor. In the opinion of CDU boss Armin Laschet, this must also run for the Bundestag. “A head of government should also be a member of parliament,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister of “Welt am Sonntag”. For him personally, however, this question will only come up after the final determination of the candidate for chancellor.

He confirmed earlier statements that he wants to clarify the candidacy between Easter and Pentecost with CSU boss Markus Söder and that the results of the state elections next Sunday in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate should not have any influence.

In terms of content, Laschet spoke out in favor of creating a digital ministry that has been discussed for a long time, with cross-cutting responsibility across various departments. “It will inevitably be a very powerful ministry,” he said. In addition, administrative processes and approval procedures would have to be shortened. “We need a very big reform project, a real federalism reform. We want to tackle this after the pandemic in the next electoral term, ”said Laschet. With a view to possible relaxation of the corona measures, he advised loosening data protection. “If we could mitigate the restriction of many other basic rights, then data protection must also take a back seat.”