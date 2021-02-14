D.he SPD has grown slightly in a new survey. In the Sunday trend of the Kantar opinion research institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, the Social Democrats win one percentage point compared to the previous week and now reach 17 percent.

FDP (eight percent) and AfD (ten percent) each gain one percentage point. The Left Party remains stable at seven percent.

The Union, on the other hand, has lost one percentage point and would now be 35 percent if there were general elections next Sunday. The Greens lose one point and are now only one point ahead of the SPD with 18 percent.

Kantar interviewed 1,569 people between February 4th and 10th. The question was: which party would you vote for if there were parliamentary elections next Sunday?