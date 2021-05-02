D.he Union continues to lose approval in a new poll. In the Sunday trend of the Kantar opinion research institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, the CDU and CSU have lost three percentage points compared to the previous week and only achieved 24 percent.

This puts them well behind the Greens, who would vote 27 percent, which is minus in percentage points compared to the previous week. The SPD can increase by two percentage points to 15 percent and the FDP to 11 percent. The values ​​of the Left Party (7 percent) and AfD (10 percent) remain unchanged.

For “Bild am Sonntag” Kantar asked 1,442 people between April 22nd and 28th which party they would vote for if there were general elections next Sunday?

Söder is confident of victory

Despite the Union’s polls crashing, CSU boss Markus Söder believes that the Union’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, will move into the chancellery after the election in September. “The Union has the best chances of regaining the Chancellery,” said Söder of “Welt am Sonntag”. The key question is who is best able to combine ecology and economy.

“We cannot leave the core inspiration for more climate protection to the Greens,” said Söder in the WamS interview. “The Greens are only thinking of radical environmental protection without considering the consequences for jobs. Above all, the FDP has its sights set on radical market interests without paying greater attention to sustainability. Only the Union can combine both and can thus be successful in the end. ”The Union must put its ideas for more climate protection forward and set the pace here.

Günther rules out candidate exchange

Regardless of the poor poll results, the Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) also supports the candidate for Chancellor Laschet. He rules out an exchange of the candidate: “That is far beyond imagination,” said Günther in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”.

The CSU boss Söder, who was defeated in the race for the candidacy for chancellor, criticized Günther for his taunts and statements that Laschet was a “Helmut Kohl 2.0”. “That is the CSU understanding of ‘accept without resentment’,” said Günther.

Laschet had proven against Söder that he had strong leadership and that he could assert himself: “That’s not the worst thing for a Chancellor.” Günther believes that the CDU will soon look up: “Armin Laschet has everyone important milestones showed that he is a real draft horse in the election campaign. “

Baerbock would win a direct election for Chancellor

In a direct election for the Chancellor, Green candidate Annalena Baerbock would do significantly better than her competitors, according to an Insa survey for “Bild am Sonntag”. 26 percent would choose Baerbock directly, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz would come to 16 percent, Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet to 15 percent. Insa interviewed 1,000 people on April 30th.

After being nominated by their party leader as candidate for chancellor almost two weeks ago, the Greens continue to have numerous new members. “Since Annalena Baerbock was nominated, we have had over 3,700 entries into the party. We now have over 110,000 members, ”said Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner of“ Welt am Sonntag ”.

There is also a clear trend in terms of donations: “In the super election year of 2021, we were hoping for 700,000 euros. Now we are at two and a half million euros, including large donations, but also a lot of smaller amounts. “

The party has increased its campaign budget. “We are currently planning a total of 12 million euros. That is about twice as much as in 2017, but still significantly less than is available to the two major parties, ”said Kellner.

“We are the main opponent of the CDU / CSU. That has not changed during the pandemic, “said Kellner and reiterated:” We are fighting with the Union for first place. “