admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/20/2023 – 1:47 pm

Tackling inequalities, climate change and a new global governance are the issues identified as a priority by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to be addressed at the 15th Brics summit, scheduled for August 23 and 24 in Johannesburg, in South Africa. In an interview with sunday timesthe Brazilian president also returned to talk about the expansion of the entity itself.

According to Lula, Brazil intends to debate “a new global governance and the reform of multilateral institutions, as well as debates on the expansion of the Brics itself”. So far, 22 countries have expressed interest in joining the economic bloc, including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Iran and Venezuela.

A topic that generated controversy, the creation of a single currency, a proposal that was defended by the president to challenge the status of the US dollar as a world reserve currency, was left out of his list of priorities. Host of the meeting, South Africa had already discarded the discussion of the subject.

According to Lula, his expectation with the meeting is to impact other international forums such as the UN General Assembly, the G-20 and COP28 in the United Arab Emirates. A strengthening of relations between Brazil and Africa was also highlighted by the president. “I am happy that here, at this summit in South Africa, we are going to discuss how the Brics countries can move forward, alongside African countries, to provide stronger and more inclusive development in Africa”, he concluded.