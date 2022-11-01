Murgia is a believer (in what?) And wants to use his belief to create an “inclusive and non-patriarchal world”

Michela Murgia female profession hired by newspapers and publishers has struck again: she has recently released a librazzo with the delirious title: “God Save the Queer” and regrets that Longanesi lends herself to such low-frequency cultural operations.

However, a propaganda article about The print which guarantees guaranteed fun because the interviewer of the “Writer”And nothing less than Annalisa Cuzzocrea, the“ journalist with a blond bob who makes the world sleep ”and who seems to have just come out of a Martin Mystère comic from the 1980s.

In the interview, Murgia uses the book to shoot her big.

Unfortunately, the thinker seems to be afflicted by a syndrome called the flight of ideas for which she quickly collects a series of concepts that have nothing to do with each other but that for her, only for her, have a logical sense, but for the others only a topologically magical one.

Meanwhile, we discover that the Murgia is a believer (in what?) and wants to use his sideboard (not his grandmother’s furniture) to create a “inclusive and non-patriarchal world”And to do this he incorrectly quotes in the pieces of the Gospel that he must have read about Mickey Mouse and which, according to him, concern the family. According to her, Christ would be a “Queer prophet” who, suitably made up, would scurry through Galilee, making eye-catchers to the innkeepers and – if I understood correctly – also to the innkeepers, but you had to see how he woke up to find out.

The poor thing mentions as well St. Paul friend of women pretending not to know that he was their greatest enemy who confined to a corner of the churches to prevent their chatter from annoying men.

He does not even know that the same Saint of the Gentiles said to those who asked him about sex that it was better not to do it but if you really had to take at least one woman. With this sentence it is evident that St. Paul considers the female sex little more than a “biological well” in which the man purges, but she pretends not to know.

But who are these “Queers”?

Let’s see how the Braids of the poor, i.e. Wikipedia:

“Queer” is a generic term used to refer to those who are not heterosexual and / or are not cisgender “. A surprising logical question.

I bet you didn’t understand a club and then let’s see what the “cisgender“:

“The term cisexuality (in English cisgender, in turn Italianized into cisgenere) indicates people whose gender identity corresponds to gender and biological sex at birth”.

Lighting!

The “Cisgender“Is a normal person.

Oh my God but can we still say or do we risk it? I think that for now, given that the liberticida ddl Zan has been incited by Parliament, we can still say, but we must keep our guard up.

So it has not yet been understood at all what the heck this is Queer but then later we understand that they are people who have a “liquid” identity and that therefore depends on how they wake up in the morning and could be a little male, a little female, or both, so as to shave only on one side and have lipstick on the other, in short, a sort of sexual harlequin invented for the pure pleasure of taking the world for a ride. Of course this stuff comes from the US, could they doubt it?

But the Murgia cannot be held back and possessed like a pythoness by the god he speaks to himself. A bad crisis.

At one point he also mentions Rosi Bindi, then Nilde Iotti, then Tina Anselmi and says that Meloni has done nothing for women because she does everything only for her and does not have the concept of “sisterhood”, but she has that at least from “company“, Better if the ring, I say.

And in fact you can see how well the “sisters” on the left who slaughter themselves continuously to mate with the alpha male who generally has hypostasis in the party secretary. Then, in the word salad, technology and technology suddenly appear as well Murgia short story Einstein it also makes us learned and educated on physics and virtual reality. He stops for a moment with his eyes bulging and his head tilted like Toninelli when he was possessed by a thought. Maybe – Cuzzocrea thinks – is over and I can go. And instead no. The Murgia was just reloading with some waste photons coming from unknown dimensions and thus straightened the head starts firing again with a somewhat revitalized machine gun.

Because of these “liquid identities“, Of these MastriLindi that he has in his pantheon, he says that Trump, Orban, the” Poles “came out (he got them all in one deck), and of course also Uncle Vladimiro Putin who imprisoned the liquid ones of Pussy Riot who they played naked in the Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow and he sent them to get some fresh air at the “pussy” in Siberia.

Then the Murgia falls silent and this time the crapa falls on the other shoulder. There Cuzzocrea looks at the clock and hopes it’s really over. She wants to go back to her radical chic penthouse -with the LTZ permit well on display- to eat salmon canapés. But the Murgia was making a vulgar and cruel pretense. Having stolen other secondary photons from Saturn, he begins to strafe without restraint the poor blonde with a helmet.

And so he says that “god is a feminist”, That Jesus was angry with Our Lady and that he was a libertine. Then suddenly the word salad turns to Giuseppe Conte as well, while CreaCuzzo says that Conte is the one of the security decrees when he was dealing with the yellow – green government. But the Murgia already doesn’t listen to it anymore and climbed onto a table in the editorial office, while poor Massimo Giannini thinks that if he breaks his computer he must pay it back to those stingy Agnelli.

And then he says that the Melons it is dangerous because it pretends to support the 194 law on abortion while in reality it will do everything to oppose it. The blonde cascade tries to intervene again but the imperious Murgia silences her with a threatening index finger in front of her mouth, makes big eyes, and resumes her speech, while Giannini tries to calm her down.

This time he is angry with the women on the left who supported Meloni and that is – we think – with Concita De Gregorio who, as a shrewd Pisan, has quickly sniffed the air that draws, not Fazio’s.

There Cuzzo and Giannini they no longer know how to stop it but in the distance a siren is heard providentially. The two, after a complicit glance, jump on her in unison and cap her like a salami while she squirms and continues to talk about her: “Falcao had to go to Milan and not to Rome! My cuggino from Bahia told me ”, are the last words that are heard faint in the distance.

