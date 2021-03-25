The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) set next Sunday the deadline for monitoring students ’grades in the second semester by their schools.

In a circular issued recently, I directed the principals and directors of public and private education schools, which apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, to activate the authority to monitor the grades of the second semester for the current academic year, through three procedures, namely: the completion of the monitoring of grades next Sunday, and the review of grades on the day Next (Monday), and accreditation of grades is Tuesday.

In a previous circular, the Foundation stated that the evaluation of students during the second semester depends on their performance, indicating that there are no final exams in the second semester for all grades, from the first to the 12th, in groups (A and B).

The circular clarified the procedures for evaluating students during the second semester of the current academic year, which depends on students’ performance in formative evaluation, implemented by the teacher, and in accordance with the central directives contained in the curriculum plans, available on the LMS learning platform.

The assessment includes the implementation of a speaking test in English for grades four to 12.





