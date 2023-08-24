FromHannes Niemeyer close

The “Last Generation” has named Munich a stronghold of protest. Right in the middle of the action day: Anja Windl, better known as “Climate Shakira”.

Munich – The “Last Generation” is back from the self-imposed summer break. The climate group had been warning for days against making Munich a protest stronghold for their movement. They immediately put the threat into action on Thursday (August 24). From early morning to late afternoon there was action in the city. Right in the middle was one of the most well-known faces of the protest group: Anja Windl, better known as “Climate Shakira”.

Windl has regularly made headlines in the recent past, not least because of her visual resemblance to pop singer Shakira, which gave her her nickname. The 26-year-old was born in Bavaria, studies psychology in Klagenfurt, Austria, and is one of the best-known activists of the “last generation”. In July, Windl stated on an Austrian TV show that she had already been involved in 30 to 40 actions – and also gave a first glimpse of her protest. However, she was particularly in the media focus because of another incident.

“Climate Shakira” at protests by the “Last Generation” in Munich – she made headlines before

Because of her protests, Windl was already threatened with expulsion from her adopted home of Austria. Two of their reactions caused quite a stir. On the one hand, she asked Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder for help. “I still have hope that Markus Söder will work for me so that I don’t come back to Germany,” she said jokingly at the time Buzzfeed Austria at. On the other hand, Windl alias “Klima-Shakira” posted an appeal on Instagram that she was looking for an Austrian husband at short notice to avoid deportation. Important criteria according to her: “1. Austrian citizenship, 2. very willing to commit: I want to get married as soon as possible, 3. be human”. Even if the call was meant more as a joke, 200 offers are said to have come to her.

Anja Windl (l.), also known as "Climate Shakira" protested on Thursday with the "Last Generation" in Munich.

Windl has not married since then and there was no help from Markus Söder either. However, she continues to carry out protest actions. In her home state, Windl took part in the blockades of the “last generation” in Munich on Thursday (August 24). At 8 a.m. the activists started their blockades on the streets of the Bavarian capital. The actions dragged on into the early evening, and at 5:15 p.m. there were still videos on Twitter of blockades on the main street at the well-known Karlsplatz, called “Stachus”, in the middle of the city center.

“Climate Shakira” Anja Windl protests in Munich – “Sunday speeches” of politics in the criticism

“Klima-Shakria” Windl was there from the early morning and took part in a blockade on Trappentreustraße to the entrance to the busy Donnersbergerbrücke. It cannot simply be watched as the world heats up by three degrees. In addition, one hears a lot in “Sunday speeches” from politicians, but hardly anything is implemented, said Windl in an interview with the TZ on site – followed by an appeal: “If we don’t change anything, everything will change, that has to reach the people”.

What remains of the day of action in Munich: Belated road users, a lot of attention and angry voices from politics. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, for example, called for all means of the rule of law to be used to prevent criminal offenses – including preventive custody. According to Bavaria’s Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich (CSU), a criminal offense remains a criminal offense, even in spite of good intentions. And CSU General Secretary Martin Huber praised the quick, consistent action in Bavaria and made his opinion clear: “Climate adhesives are not activists, but criminals”.

“Last generation” protest in Munich – the police take stock

Large escalations around the blockades in Munich were not initially known. For the police, however, the actions became a day of large-scale operations. The police had to intervene and regulate the traffic several times. More than 200 officials were necessary for this. 80 identities were found during the protest actions. Several people are being investigated, the police said.

The protest actions of the group always cause a lot of resentment among the population. Just recently, a wheelchair-bound “Last Generation” activist was pulled off the road by angry motorists. (han)

