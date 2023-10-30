Another pole not converted into victory

Is becoming an adage that seems incontrovertible the one that sees Ferrari achieve pole position only to then fail to confirm first position in the race. Even in Mexico, despite an entire front row that was all red, Max Verstappen won by taking command of operations already in Turn-1.

“Queen for a spin. From Monza onwards, Ferrari has collected four poles. They are not few. But he only won on the night in Singapore – writes Leo Turrini on Il Resto del Carlino highlighting that in Maranello it must be a problem relating to Sunday that is independent of the tools available, which are now all cutting edge – the Ferrari exhausts its geometric power on one flying lap. Unfortunately it is an ancient problem. I’ve been hearing about it, without exaggeration, for a dozen years. And since it is not legitimate to doubt the preparation of the Cavallino engineers, it is evident that we are faced with an organizational and cultural deficit. In the sense that it is essential to be able to make the most of the available skills, looking elsewhere, if necessary, for the human resources needed.”

Frederic Vasseur had underlined at the beginning of the season that he had already identified an area among those techniques that needed reinforcements and as far as tire management is concerned, the purchase of Loic Serra from Mercedes could be more than right. In the meantime Max Verstappen continues to collect successes as highlighted by Stefano Mancini on The print: “The front row of the Ferrari lasts the flash of a curve. Verstappen slips between the two Reds, passes and goes in a hurry. He has an appointment with history: Alain Prost’s 51 victories. Centered. Only the stars of Vettel (53, he can pass him this year), Schumacher (91) and Hamilton (103) shine in front of the Dutch driver. SuperMax’s golden season thus continues in the Mexico City Grand Prix. He had promised that he would immediately try to overtake the Ferraris, and he kept it: 16th hit of the season, this is also a record. It’s a shame for Ferrari, who lost positions in the second part of the race compared to the start: Hamilton moved up to second place ahead of Leclerc and Sainz. In fifth place was Norris with McLaren followed by Russell.”

Ferrari in Mexico focused on one-stop strategybut regardless of the red flag that canceled everything out right halfway through the race, the hard compound didn’t work properly on the SF-23s which had to run in defense without being able to attack: “A miserable life for Charles: another unconverted pole, the second in a row. The strategy of fitting hard tires on both reds at the restart doesn’t pay off – highlights Alessandra Retico on Republic – the front row vanished in the first 800 meters.”